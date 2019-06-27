Schweitzer to host 52K, 25K and 8K trail running races

Schwetizer Mountain Resort Schweitzer Mountain Resort boasts great trail running in the summer months.

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Schweitzer Mountain is preparing to become part of the country's most challenging trail running series.

On July 6 and 7, the mountain resort will team up with SkyRunner USA Series to host "Race the Wolf." According to a release, the trail running race consists of 10 world class events designed to inspire athletes looking to tackle ultra-running challenges in mountain locations.

The race as Schweitzer will consist of three different courses consisting of a 52K, 25K and an 8K route. The two longer routes will include steep climbs, fun single track and impressive views. The 52K course will have approximately 9200' of vertical gain built into the course.

"Getting to experience the success of others meeting their next race day challenge drives me to keep offering our best," said Race Director Ken Eldore. "Race the Wolf is exactly that. The combination of Schwetizer Mountain Resort, the rugged terrain of the Selkirk Mountains and the SkyRunner USA Series offers a truly world class trail race."

"This is such a fabulous opportunity for us to showcase our terrain," said Schweitzer Marketing Manager Dig Chrismer. "The longer races are really unique and challenging, but runners who are more interested in a shorter or less demanding adventure will still get an incredible experience with the 8K route. Our local athletes are ready for this kind of endeavor and Schweitzer is a perfect fit for this type of race."

Race registration is open through July 4 through the "Race the Wolf" website.

