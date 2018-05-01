Schweitzer invites you to take a free ride next ski season

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Schweitzer Mountain Resort and the Selkirks Pend Oreille Transit Authority are teaming to offer skiers and snowboarders a free ride to the slopes next ski season.

People will now be able to park at the Red Barn, at the intersection of Boyer and Schweitzer Mountain Road, and ride the bus to the village. Previously the rides were free only to season pass holder but next year will be free to everyone.

“We are really excited about this partnership,” said SPOT Board Member/Treasurer, Clif Warren.

The “Mountain Route” service will follow 2017-2018 season schedule with the identical departure times from the Red Barn and the village. One difference will be will be new and bigger SPOT buses similar to the buses currently in use.

“With Schweitzer’s contribution and grant money, the cost of this endeavor is covered for the next two seasons,” added Warren. “Schweitzer’s infusion of cash will make the resort the biggest contributor to SPOT. Schweitzer’s funding goes toward the purchase of the new buses and operations.”

“Reliable bus service from town to Schweitzer has been a goal of ours for years,” said Schweitzer CEO, Tom Chasse. “Parking is challenging at the resort and having this service in place will make it easier for our guests to access the mountain and reduce the environmental impact at the same time.”

SPOT’s service will begin with the start of the 2018-2019 ski season as long as the new buses arrive in time from the manufacturer.

