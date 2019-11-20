Schweitzer gets four inches of snow as ski season draws closer

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Schweitzer Mountain Resort just picked up four inches of powder on the slopes.

Ski seasons typically ramp up near the weekend after Thanksgiving, as despite our odd weather this year – from record snowfall in September to dry, sub-freezing weeks in October and November – it looks like the mountains have been spared the strangeness, and have been collecting snow all the while.

According to Schweitzer, they just got four inches of the stuff in the last 24 hours. They say that with temperatures dropping, they will likely see even more snow by the end of the week.

Schweitzer's opening day is scheduled for Friday, November 29.