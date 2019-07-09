Schweitzer breaks ground on new ski-in, ski-out hotel

Artist rendering provided by Schweitzer Mountain Resort

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Schweitzer Mountain Resort recently broke ground on a new 30-unit boutique hotel.

The new hotel, which has not been named yet, will sit directly adjacent to the Selkirk Lodge, allowing guests direct mountain access. It will also include a restaurant, bar and an outdoor patio with a fire pit.

The extra lodging and dining space will allow the mountain to better accommodate guests during the peak season.

"On busy weekends and holidays, it's been challenging for us to offer enough accommodation in the village for our guests," states Schweitzer CEO Tom Chasse. "This new hotel will not only do that, but will also provide our guests with an enhanced experience and easy access to all that Schweitzer has to offer on a year round basis."

Chasse said the resort plans to add additional underground parking for both the new hotel and the Selkirk Lodge.

It will be designed by Portland-based Skyland Architecture. According to a press release, the building will utilize some reused materials, including chairlift cables from around the resort.

Excavation of the site began in late June. Construction is expected to take place over the next two summer seasons with the hotel opening set for the fall of 2020.

"This first summer is focused on getting the infrastructure and foundation in place, with the bulk of the actual construction occurring in the summer of 2020," states Chasse. "When you visit Schweitzer this summer, it'll be obvious we are a work in progress. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we improve the overall guest experience at the mountain."

The new hotel is part of Schweitzer’s master plan for development. The first phase of the plan began with the installation of two new lifts and breaking ground on the hotel. The mountain resort also plans to improve the landscape architecture surrounding the hotel and within the existing village.

Schweitzer plans to add more lifts, a new mid-mountain day skier area and renovations to the existing infrastructure throughout the next 10 years.

