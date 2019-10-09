News

School closures & delays for Wednesday, October 9

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 05:57 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:55 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - A fall snow storm dumped more than three inches over the Spokane area overnight, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands.

Because of the storm, the following schools have announced schedule changes for Wednesday, October 9.

  • Spokane Public Schools - CLOSED
  • St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic School - CLOSED
  • PRIDE Prep Charter School - CLOSED
  • Cheney Public Schools- CLOSED (updated from 2-hour delay)
  • Medical Lake School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
  • Nine Mile Falls School District- CLOSED
  • Reardan-Edwall School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
  • Southside Christian School - CLOSED 
  • Faith Baptist Academy (Spokane) - CLOSED
  • Palisades Christian Academy (Spokane) - CLOSED
  • All Saints Catholic School (S. Hill, Spokane) - CLOSED

