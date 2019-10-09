School closures & delays for Wednesday, October 9

SPOKANE, Wash. - A fall snow storm dumped more than three inches over the Spokane area overnight, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands.

Because of the storm, the following schools have announced schedule changes for Wednesday, October 9.

Spokane Public Schools - CLOSED

St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic School - CLOSED

PRIDE Prep Charter School - CLOSED

Cheney Public Schools- CLOSED (updated from 2-hour delay)

Medical Lake School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

Nine Mile Falls School District- CLOSED

Reardan-Edwall School District - 2 HOUR DELAY

Southside Christian School - CLOSED

Faith Baptist Academy (Spokane) - CLOSED

Palisades Christian Academy (Spokane) - CLOSED

All Saints Catholic School (S. Hill, Spokane) - CLOSED

