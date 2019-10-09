School closures & delays for Wednesday, October 9
SPOKANE, Wash. - A fall snow storm dumped more than three inches over the Spokane area overnight, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands.
Because of the storm, the following schools have announced schedule changes for Wednesday, October 9.
- Spokane Public Schools - CLOSED
- St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic School - CLOSED
- PRIDE Prep Charter School - CLOSED
- Cheney Public Schools- CLOSED (updated from 2-hour delay)
- Medical Lake School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Nine Mile Falls School District- CLOSED
- Reardan-Edwall School District - 2 HOUR DELAY
- Southside Christian School - CLOSED
- Faith Baptist Academy (Spokane) - CLOSED
- Palisades Christian Academy (Spokane) - CLOSED
- All Saints Catholic School (S. Hill, Spokane) - CLOSED
