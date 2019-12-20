School closures & delays for Friday, Dec. 20th

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes for Friday, December 20th because of snowy and icy roads.

2-HR DELAY:

Chewelah School District

Colville School District

Coulee-Hartline School District

Ephrata School District

Evergreen School District

Kettle Falls School District

Loon Lake School District

Inchelium School District

Omak School District

Summit Valley School District

Wahluke School District

Wilbur-Creston Schools

Valley School District (in Valley, WA)

3-HR DELAY:

Royal School District

CLOSED:

Almira School District

Lake Pend Orielle School District

Moses Lake School District

Nespelem School District

Kootenai District

Okanogan School District

Orient School District

Quincy School District

St. Maries Jt. School District

You can always find the full school closure list here. If your district is not listed in either place, we have not heard of any changes.