School closures & delays for Friday, Dec. 20th
The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes for Friday, December 20th because of snowy and icy roads.
2-HR DELAY:
- Chewelah School District
- Colville School District
- Coulee-Hartline School District
- Ephrata School District
- Evergreen School District
- Kettle Falls School District
- Loon Lake School District
- Inchelium School District
- Omak School District
- Summit Valley School District
- Wahluke School District
- Wilbur-Creston Schools
- Valley School District (in Valley, WA)
3-HR DELAY:
- Royal School District
CLOSED:
- Almira School District
- Lake Pend Orielle School District
- Moses Lake School District
- Nespelem School District
- Kootenai District
- Okanogan School District
- Orient School District
- Quincy School District
- St. Maries Jt. School District
- Wahluke School District
You can always find the full school closure list here. If your district is not listed in either place, we have not heard of any changes.
Previous Story
Coeur d'Alene non-profit fixes up donated bikes for those who can't afford them
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Still last-minute Christmas shopping? The National Retail Federation says you're not alone
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Coeur d'Alene non-profit fixes up donated bikes for those who can't afford them
- Still last-minute Christmas shopping? The National Retail Federation says you're not alone
- Rep. Matt Shea responds to investigative report, hints at 'huge announcements' to come
- Have any spare cat litter laying around? The Spokane Humane Society needs it
- Moses Lake Police searching for suspect in possible gang-related shooting
- SWAT team takes suspected burglar into custody at Spokane apartment