School closures & delays for Friday, Dec. 20th

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 04:56 AM PST

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 07:43 AM PST

The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes for Friday, December 20th because of snowy and icy roads. 

2-HR DELAY:

  • Chewelah School District
  • Colville School District
  • Coulee-Hartline School District
  • Ephrata School District
  • Evergreen School District
  • Kettle Falls School District
  • Loon Lake School District
  • Inchelium School District
  • Omak School District
  • Summit Valley School District
  • Wahluke School District
  • Wilbur-Creston Schools 
  • Valley School District (in Valley, WA)

3-HR DELAY:

  • Royal School District

CLOSED:

  • Almira School District 
  • Lake Pend Orielle School District
  • Moses Lake School District
  • Nespelem School District
  • Kootenai District
  • Okanogan School District
  • Orient School District
  • Quincy School District
  • St. Maries Jt. School District
  • Wahluke School District

You can always find the full school closure list here. If your district is not listed in either place, we have not heard of any changes. 

