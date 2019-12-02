News

School closings, delays for Monday, Dec. 2

By:

Posted: Dec 02, 2019 05:06 AM PST

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 05:09 AM PST

Several school districts has announced delays or closures for Monday, Dec. 2 because of snowy and icy conditions.

CLOSED:

  • Moses Lake School District
  • Quincy School District

2-HOUR DELAY:

  • Wilson Creek School District

Find the full list HERE.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS