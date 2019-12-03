Scattered snow showers possible Tuesday, watch out for slick roads!

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a dry Monday, some scattered snow and rain showers are possible for your Tuesday.

Bands of light snow are forecast across far North Idaho and parts of northeastern Washington.

The snow and chilly temperatures could make for slippery road conditions again today. Drivers should extra caution, especially on lesser traveled roads.

[READ: Slick spots for Tuesday morning's commute]

Several school districts in Grant County have delayed classes today because of icy roads. Find the full list here.

Temperatures will remain above average today. Tomorrow, we're expecting more rain down in the valleys and more snow up in the mountains.