Scarywood celebrates 10 years of frightening fun with new haunt

ATHOL, Idaho - The "scarers" at Scarywood are pulling out all the stops for its tenth anniversary to make sure guests have the most memorable visit yet.

They are not the only ones, though. The creative team behind the haunts adopted the attitude of "bigger and better'"when it came to planning their newest attraction, Dr. Delirium's 3D Rock House.

They are calling it an upgraded version of past 3D experiences at the haunted theme park. Guests who dare to enter the "funhouse of your nightmares" will be put into a trance by rock music that plays throughout. 3D glasses are provided but pros who have walked through the haunt many times warn not to let them distract you, as Dr. Delirium has a tendency to follow guests around and pop up at opportune moments.

The concept for the new haunt came from the special effects director. Growing up, his grandma would tell him that rock n' roll music was the devil's music.

You can check out Dr. Delirium's 3D Rock House now through November 2 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Scarywood will be closed on Halloween.

