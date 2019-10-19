Saturday is the last day for free tree disposal
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you still have yard waste sitting around from the previous winter storm, you’ll want to make sure it’s dropped off by Saturday.
That’s the last day the City of Spokane will be offering free tree disposal.
You can bring all trees and tree limbs to the Waste Energy Facility at 2900 South Geiger Boulevard until 5 p.m. and they will be disposed of, free of charge.
Storm cleanup update!#SpokaneStreets crews have completed their storm tree removal efforts. Citizens working on their own storm cleanup can bring their tree debris to the Waste to Energy facility for free disposal. TOMORROW is the last free disposal day. https://t.co/p4w1pNSBxM pic.twitter.com/q5RX2fDDxI— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) October 18, 2019
