Saturday is the last day for free tree disposal

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you still have yard waste sitting around from the previous winter storm, you’ll want to make sure it’s dropped off by Saturday.

That’s the last day the City of Spokane will be offering free tree disposal.

You can bring all trees and tree limbs to the Waste Energy Facility at 2900 South Geiger Boulevard until 5 p.m. and they will be disposed of, free of charge.