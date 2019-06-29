News

Saranac Arts announces art for the month of July

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 03:51 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 03:51 PM PDT

Saranac Arts announces art for the month of July

SPOKANE, Wash. - Saranac Art has announced its art for the month of July. 

Thinking About Stephen Hawking: Work by Vida Vida will open Friday, July 5, with a reception from 5-8 p.m. The exhibition will last through July, ending on the 27th. 

This will be Vida Vida’s first exhibition in ten years, and her first solo exhibition in Spokane. Her art ranges from ceramics to manipulated photography. 

CLICK HERE to learn about more projects at Saranac Art. 
 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS