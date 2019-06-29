Saranac Arts announces art for the month of July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Saranac Art has announced its art for the month of July.
Thinking About Stephen Hawking: Work by Vida Vida will open Friday, July 5, with a reception from 5-8 p.m. The exhibition will last through July, ending on the 27th.
This will be Vida Vida’s first exhibition in ten years, and her first solo exhibition in Spokane. Her art ranges from ceramics to manipulated photography.
