Saranac Arts announces art for the month of July

SPOKANE, Wash. - Saranac Art has announced its art for the month of July.

Thinking About Stephen Hawking: Work by Vida Vida will open Friday, July 5, with a reception from 5-8 p.m. The exhibition will last through July, ending on the 27th.

This will be Vida Vida’s first exhibition in ten years, and her first solo exhibition in Spokane. Her art ranges from ceramics to manipulated photography.

CLICK HERE to learn about more projects at Saranac Art.



Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.