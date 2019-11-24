News

Santa returns to River Park Square for the annual tree lighting

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 04:47 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Santa returned to River Park Square on Saturday to officially open the holiday season. 

The celebration was complete with hot cocoa, face painting, and a tree lighting ceremony that kicked off at 5 p.m. 

After the event, Santa will stick around for pictures through December 24. 

CLICK HERE to learn about other holiday events taking place at River Park Suare.  

