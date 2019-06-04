Sandpoint Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Authorities in Sandpoint are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Caden Riffel was last seen on Highway 95 between Selle Road and Hidden Valley Road.
The Bonner County Sheriff's Office said Riffel wandered away from home without his parents knowing. Riffel has been seen several times by several people and appears to be popping in and out of locations in the woods.
Search and Rescue crews have been activated to find him.
Riffel has brown/blond hair and was wearing a red shirt and blue sweatpants.
Anyone that sees the boy is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525.
