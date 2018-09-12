Sandpoint launches citizen engagement app

iStock/jbk_photography Facebook-Twitter, 2009: Facebook tried acquiring the nascent Twitter beginning in 2008, but the deal fell through over the valuation of Facebook, according to Bloomberg.

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint residents now have an easier way to communicate with the city for things that don't qualify as emergencies, thanks to an app launched this week.

Engage Sandpoint is a free mobile app and a reporting function on the city's website and Facebook page. Citizens can report issues like potholes and snow removal, and can also provide feedback on how the city is doing.

Users of the app can upload pictures and videos and also use GPS coordinates to more clearly identify locations and issues. They can also create "watch areas" to receive notifications about activities in a particular area.



In addition, people can pay bills, sign up to volunteer, register bikes and enroll in other city programs.

"The options are really limitless," said City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton. "We can launch surveys, add forms, and even offer residents the opportunity to participate in Council meetings remotely."

You can find the Engage Sandpoint app in your app store; it's available for Android and Apple devices.