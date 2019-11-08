Sandpoint 8-year-old reels in monster rainbow trout, breaks Idaho record
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sophi Egizi not only reeled in a giant Gerrard rainbow trout, she also set the Idaho catch-and-release record.
The 8-year-old from Sandpoint wrangled up the 36.5-inch fish while trolling flies on Lake Pend Oreille in early October.
The lake has a reputation for producing trophy trout, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The lake still holds the certified weight record for Gerrard rainbow trout with a 37 pound fish caught there back in 1947.
The lake also recently produced a new catch-and-release record bull trout, which was 29 inches long and reeled in by Aaron Fox.
IDFG said Gerrard rainbow trout in Idaho are unique to the Clark Fork River drainage. They have long been handled as a separate trout record because of their notorious trophy sizes.
Learn more about the catch-and-release program here.
