Salvation Army to host Christmas Eve candlelight service
SPOKANE, Wash. - Looking for somewhere to take the family this Christmas Eve? Why not spend it by candlelight?
The Salvation Army of Spokane is hosting a candlelight service beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at its E. Indiana Ave location.
As part of the service, you'll be able to watch a children's play and eat cookies with Santa after, said Brian Pickering, director of development and communications.
The Salvation Army Brass Band will also be performing.
Learn more about the Salvation Army HERE.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
UGM gears up to feed hundreds at Christmas Eve dinner
Salvation Army of Spokane
Next Story
Anonymous donor leaves final gold coin in Salvation Army's red kettle
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- UGM gears up to feed hundreds at Christmas Eve dinner
- Anonymous donor leaves final gold coin in Salvation Army's red kettle
- Salvation Army to host Christmas Eve candlelight service
- Man dies in head-on collision on US 95 near Coeur d'Alene
- Person treated for smoke inhalation in early morning Spokane house fire
- Here's where you can get ZOME Design's new Gonzaga High Five T-shirt