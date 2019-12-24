Salvation Army to host Christmas Eve candlelight service

Win McNamee/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. - Looking for somewhere to take the family this Christmas Eve? Why not spend it by candlelight?

The Salvation Army of Spokane is hosting a candlelight service beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at its E. Indiana Ave location.

As part of the service, you'll be able to watch a children's play and eat cookies with Santa after, said Brian Pickering, director of development and communications.

The Salvation Army Brass Band will also be performing.