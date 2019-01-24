Salvation Army increases food distribution during government shutdown

SPOKANE, Wash. - Due to the government shutdown, the federal distribution of food stamps has been changed and delayed. As a result, The Salvation Army Food Bank has seen an increase in volume from Spokane's most vulnerable inhabitants, with a greater need to access food and home items.

As the shutdown continues, many community members will not receive monthly food stamps at the most crucially needed times to supplement their normal grocery budget. In an effort to help these individuals, The Salvation Army will be allowing them to access the donated goods in the warehouse multiple times each month until the shutdown ends.

Donations of food will be accepted at the Salvation Army Food Back located at 204 E. Indiana Ave.

Additionally, The Salvation Army asks for volunteers to help clients collect the food, stock the shelves and sort through donations. To meet the increase in need, the organization is calling for voluteers to help increase productivity within its food bank store.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the Event & Volunteer Coordinator, Joshua Schulz, at (509) 329-2721 or visit the website and click on "Volunteer in this Community."

Food bank hours are as follows:

Monday 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday 9:00 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Thursday 9:00 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Friday 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

