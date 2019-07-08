Salvation Army hosts free movie nights for Spokane families

SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting this week, The Salvation Army of Spokane will host a free ‘Movie in the Park’ event for families. It will happen every Friday evening through the end of August.

Families simply need to show up at the Salvation Army’s campus at 222 East Indiana Avenue.

The movies begin at 8:45 p.m. — all you need to do is bring some blankets, chairs, friends and family. There will be drinks and snacks for sale, sold at a modest price to benefit the Salvation Army’s local youth programs.

