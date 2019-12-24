Salvation Army exceeds red kettle donation goal by over $50,000
SPOKANE, Wash. - Despite a shortfall in donations earlier this month, the Salvation Army announced on Tuesday that it surpassed this year's Red Kettle Christmas campaign goal by more than $50,000.
With six fewer days in this year's shopping season, the non-profit initially said it was worried about reaching the $350,000 goal.
On Tuesday, however, they happily announced over $400,000 was raised in the short month.
"As you may know, funds raised through the kettles are vital to The Salvation Army's local outreach, as it allows our most vulnerable neighbors to receive a hand-up through various services and programs at Christmas and throughout the year," said Major Ken Perine with the Salvation Army.
