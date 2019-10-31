Safety tips to have a fun, safe Halloween Night!

Pexels

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane wants everyone to be safe and sound this Halloween, and has put out a list of safety reminders for Spokane residents.

They want people to exercise safe walking, driving, costumes and decorations.

Safe walking

Use traffic signals and crosswalks, and cross streets safely

Keep your head up when walking, and off your electronic devices

Use sidewalks and paths, or walk against traffic as far to the left as possible

Keep an eye out for cars turning or backing up

Safe driving

Slow down and use caution in residential areas

Take extra time at intersections, and near medians and curbs

Watch for kids crossing in the middle of the street

Enter and exit driveways and alleyways cautiously

Keep phones away

Turn on headlights earlier in the day

Safe costumes

Have kids carry a glow stick or flashlight to see and help be seen

Use reflective tape and stickers on kids’ costumes and bags

Consider non-toxic facepaint or makeup over masks, to help vision

Safe decorations

Use battery-operated candles or glow sticks in jack-o-lanterns

Keep all exits clear of decorations in case of emergency

Keep dry, flammable decorations away from open flames or heat sources

You can find more information at Safe Kids Worldwide.