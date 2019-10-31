News

Safety tips to have a fun, safe Halloween Night!

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 04:50 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 04:55 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane wants everyone to be safe and sound this Halloween, and has put out a list of safety reminders for Spokane residents.

They want people to exercise safe walking, driving, costumes and decorations.

Safe walking

  • Use traffic signals and crosswalks, and cross streets safely
  • Keep your head up when walking, and off your electronic devices
  • Use sidewalks and paths, or walk against traffic as far to the left as possible
  • Keep an eye out for cars turning or backing up

Safe driving

  • Slow down and use caution in residential areas
  • Take extra time at intersections, and near medians and curbs
  • Watch for kids crossing in the middle of the street
  • Enter and exit driveways and alleyways cautiously
  • Keep phones away
  • Turn on headlights earlier in the day

Safe costumes

  • Have kids carry a glow stick or flashlight to see and help be seen
  • Use reflective tape and stickers on kids’ costumes and bags
  • Consider non-toxic facepaint or makeup over masks, to help vision

Safe decorations

  • Use battery-operated candles or glow sticks in jack-o-lanterns
  • Keep all exits clear of decorations in case of emergency
  • Keep dry, flammable decorations away from open flames or heat sources

You can find more information at Safe Kids Worldwide.

