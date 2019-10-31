Safety tips to have a fun, safe Halloween Night!
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane wants everyone to be safe and sound this Halloween, and has put out a list of safety reminders for Spokane residents.
They want people to exercise safe walking, driving, costumes and decorations.
Safe walking
- Use traffic signals and crosswalks, and cross streets safely
- Keep your head up when walking, and off your electronic devices
- Use sidewalks and paths, or walk against traffic as far to the left as possible
- Keep an eye out for cars turning or backing up
Safe driving
- Slow down and use caution in residential areas
- Take extra time at intersections, and near medians and curbs
- Watch for kids crossing in the middle of the street
- Enter and exit driveways and alleyways cautiously
- Keep phones away
- Turn on headlights earlier in the day
Safe costumes
- Have kids carry a glow stick or flashlight to see and help be seen
- Use reflective tape and stickers on kids’ costumes and bags
- Consider non-toxic facepaint or makeup over masks, to help vision
Safe decorations
- Use battery-operated candles or glow sticks in jack-o-lanterns
- Keep all exits clear of decorations in case of emergency
- Keep dry, flammable decorations away from open flames or heat sources
You can find more information at Safe Kids Worldwide.
