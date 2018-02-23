Sacred Heart Medical Center makes top hospital ranking

Congratulations are in order for Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital.

A new survey by U.S. News and World Report ranks the hospital second on its list of the "Best Hospitals in Washington State." The hospital was also recognized as "high performing" in eight specialties and procedures including:

· Orthopedics

· Pulmonology

· Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

· Aortic Valve Surgery

· Heart Bypass Surgery

· Heart Failure

· Hip Replacement

· Lung Cancer Surgery

The best hospitals rankings are part of U.S. News’ patient portal, designed to help patients make informed decisions about where to receive care for life-threatening conditions for common elective procedures.

For the 2017-18 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 152 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children's Hospital is the second largest hospital in Washington State, with room for more than 700 patients licensed beds, including a 161-bed Children's Hospital. Its service area extends to about 1.7 million people, and it is Spokane's largest private employer.