Sacred Heart introduces new Memory Cafe program to aid those with dementia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dementia is a condition known to rob people of their memories. With this in mind, one innovative program in Spokane is hoping to support those whose memories are fading.
Like millions of others, Warren Walker is struggling with the diagnosis of cognitive impairment. His doctors say he has a 50/50 chance of slipping into full-on dementia in just ten years.
“Most of the time I can’t bring up yesterday very well,” said Walker. “There’s chunks of my life I can’t remember.”
Introducing: Sacred Heart’s Memory Cafe. The program provides space and refreshments for people suffering from mental decline.
The group meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the Providence Adult Day Health Center in north Spokane. Participants say those meetings are a break from the stress, confusion, and loss of what they are going through.
“We don’t hide the fact that we have problems,” said Walker. We talk about it, we deal with it, we help each other.”
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
Previous Story
Mosquitoes in West Richland test positive for West Nile virus
Next Story
Police: Officer fires shots while confronting wanted suspect on lower South Hill
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Sacred Heart introduces new Memory Cafe program to aid those with dementia
- Police: Officer fires shots while confronting wanted suspect on lower South Hill
- Going away on vacation? Here are some tips for protecting your home
- "We had to do something" Food trucks team up to feed homeless Spokane Valley students
- Spokane nursing assistant's license suspended amid indecent exposure allegations
- Spokane Valley Fire Department enjoys quiet holiday