Sacred Heart Children's Hospital patient gets special call from celebrity

Posted: May 30, 2019 03:14 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Emma, a patient at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, received a very special video call from a favorite celebrity of hers.

According to the Hospital, Emma's mom, Hannah, put out a plea on social media for someone to connect with Harry Styles and ask him to call her daughter.

Two days later, it happened. A photographer who had worked with Styles before let him know about the post and on Thursday, the singer called up a very smiley and excited Emma.

