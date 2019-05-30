Sacred Heart Children's Hospital patient gets special call from celebrity

SPOKANE, Wash. - Emma, a patient at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, received a very special video call from a favorite celebrity of hers.

According to the Hospital, Emma's mom, Hannah, put out a plea on social media for someone to connect with Harry Styles and ask him to call her daughter.

Two days later, it happened. A photographer who had worked with Styles before let him know about the post and on Thursday, the singer called up a very smiley and excited Emma.

What's lighting up Emma's smile? The one and only .@Harry_Styles, who made time to call her today while she receives palliative care for an incurable neurological disorder at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in #Spokane. pic.twitter.com/osmciZAWYK — Providence Eastern WA (@providence_phc) May 30, 2019

