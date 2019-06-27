Rover.com expands its Spokane offices

SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been almost two years since the Seattle-based Rover.com expanded its offices to the Spokane area. On Wednesday, the company re-located to a larger Spokane office to accommodate its growing popularity.

The online dog-walking and pet-sitting service has thrived since expanding its roots to the Lilac City.

“We looked at multiple different areas and we really wanted to find a unique place where we could come, and really invest in the community,” said Jennifer Summers, director of operations for Rover.com.

“We wanted it to be dog-loving, we liked the idea it was close to home, and just a ton of potential. We came, we visited, we saw the community, and it made that decision really seamless."

Rover’s new offices are located in the Wonder Building on Post Street.



