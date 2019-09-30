Routine maintenance temporarily closing part of Spokane Airport's main runway
SPOKANE, Wash. - Half of Spokane International Airport’s main runway will be closed through the end of the week as crews conduct maintenance work.
Closures are scheduled between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m, Monday through Friday.
The maintenance is routine work. During the temporary closure, all departing and arriving flights will use the secondary runway.
Commercial and cargo service will not be impacted by the closure.
