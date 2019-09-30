Routine maintenance temporarily closing part of Spokane Airport's main runway

SPOKANE, Wash. - Half of Spokane International Airport’s main runway will be closed through the end of the week as crews conduct maintenance work.

Closures are scheduled between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m, Monday through Friday.

The maintenance is routine work. During the temporary closure, all departing and arriving flights will use the secondary runway.

Commercial and cargo service will not be impacted by the closure.

RELATED: New Cambria hotel to open near Spokane Airport in 2020

RELATED: Progress report: the Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Plains

RELATED: Electric car company could bring thousands of jobs to West Plains