Route of the Hiawatha busier than ever this year

WALLACE, Idaho - The Route of the Hiawatha Scenic Bike Trail was busier than ever this year.

There were a recorded 50,175 visitors to the scenic area, according to a press release. The trail is open daily through Sunday, September 23, so that number will continue to grow.

There are some final fall events and specials as the final day of biking approaches.

September 18: $2 hamburgers by Lookout Pass. Cookout hours run between 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

September 20: Groups of 10 or more will save 20% when they preregister and pay online.

September 23: Family Fun Day will happen. Children 13 and under will get a free glow stick bracelet and Hiawatha sticker if they ride the trail. There will also be games, including cornhole and checkers. Reduced shuttle rates will be $5 for adults and $2 for children 13 and under.

