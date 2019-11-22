BREAKING NEWS

Rollover crash causing delays on Highway 395 near Wandermere, no injuries

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 07:37 AM PST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 08:35 AM PST

SPOKANE CO., Wash. - A rollover crash on Highway 395 is causing delays near Wandermere. 

Trooper Jeff Sevigney said no one was injured in the crash. 

A tow truck is on the way to clear the scene. 

