Rollover crash causing delays on Highway 395 near Wandermere, no injuries
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Crews working to pull body from Spokane River near Camp Sekani Park
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Central Valley High School cancels class due to reported threat
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Crews working to pull body from Spokane River near Camp Sekani Park
- Central Valley High School cancels class due to reported threat
- Coeur d'Alene holiday light display named one of the best in the country
- Rollover crash causing delays on Highway 395 near Wandermere, no injuries
- Police: Man drives car into South Hill home, arrested for DUI
- Recent dispute could delay Spokane's newest shelter from opening yet again