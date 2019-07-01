Rogers High School set to open robust health center

SPOKANE, Wash. - Health centers in schools have been associated with better attendance and higher grades. Now, John R. Rogers High School in north Spokane will be receiving its own, courtesy of the Community Health Association of Spokane and funding from Kaiser Permanente.

The health center will provide medical and behavioral health, dental services and mental counseling. All services will be available to the 1,500 students attending Rogers, but also to staff, parents, and siblings after school hours.

“Access to high-quality education in an environment that fosters learning contributes to a longer, healthier life,” said Sally Yates, Vice President of Kaiser Permanente, Washington. “We also know that many in our schools don’t have access to vitally needed services, including mental health and counseling services.”

The clinic is slated to open by November 1, and will be funded by Kaiser Permanente for three years, as well as an additional $165,000 raised by neighborhoods in the Rogers High School area.

Fewer than two percent of Washington’s schools have health centers on their campuses.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.