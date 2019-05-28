News

Rodda Paint finds new temporary home following devastating fire

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:06 AM PDT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Three months after a fire devastated the Rodda Paint store on E. Sprague Avenue, the business has announced it will reopen in a temporary home at 209 N. Theirman Road. 

The reopening is set for June 3rd. 

“On behalf of the entire Rodda Paint Company, I would like to thank the Spokane Valley Fire Department for their swift and professional response to the devastating fire we experienced on February 17th," said Brad Gisolo, Rodda Paint’s District Manager. "I would also like to compliment both the City of Spokane Valley and the Spokane Valley Fire Department for their continued support of the Rodda Paint Company as we continue to recover from the fire."

The cause of the fire at the 6818 E. Sprague location is still under investigation. Rodda Paint said it has no plans to rebuild at that location. 

