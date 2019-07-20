Rock Star Wheelers car show to raise money for Spokane Humane Society

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Rock Star Wheelers is hosting a car show at the Spokane Humane Society grounds on Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

Running from noon- 5 p.m., the show will feature antique cars, jacked-up trucks, four-wheelers, remote controlled cars and more. Food trucks, vendors and live music will also be on site.

And the best part? All proceeds will benefit the Spokane Humane Society.

The event is free to get in, but costs $10 to enter the Jacked Up 4X4 Truck Show, as well as the Antique Car and Rat Rod Shows. To enter the remote controlled car show is just $5.

