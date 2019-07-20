Rock Star Wheelers car show to raise money for Spokane Humane Society
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Rock Star Wheelers is hosting a car show at the Spokane Humane Society grounds on Saturday to raise money for a good cause.
Running from noon- 5 p.m., the show will feature antique cars, jacked-up trucks, four-wheelers, remote controlled cars and more. Food trucks, vendors and live music will also be on site.
And the best part? All proceeds will benefit the Spokane Humane Society.
The event is free to get in, but costs $10 to enter the Jacked Up 4X4 Truck Show, as well as the Antique Car and Rat Rod Shows. To enter the remote controlled car show is just $5.
Learn more HERE.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Rock Star Wheelers car show to raise money for Spokane Humane Society
- An inside look at the new Pavilion
- Spokane Police Guild endorses Nadine Woodward for mayor
- Medical Examiner: 20-year-old homicide victim died of blunt head injuries
- What the admitted Freeman HS shooter told detectives
- Garage destroyed in West Central house fire, no injuries