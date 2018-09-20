Road closure planned in Coeur d'Alene

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

COEUR D'ALENe, Idaho - The City of Coeur d’Alene advises drivers to plan ahead for south - and northbound lane closures on Government Way between Interstate 90 and Walnut Avenue between Monday, Sep 24, and Monday Oct. 1.

The closure will allow crews to complete utility work.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time.

“Our goal is to provide a long-lasting, smooth driving surface for citizens and to protect the City’s infrastructure, and we do that with proactive maintenance,” said Mike Becker, City of Coeur d’Alene Utility Project Manager. “These lane closures will allow us to complete the utility work as efficiently as possible before the winter weather sets in.”

The construction will take place during daylight hours and includes minor excavation and concrete work.

All driveways and side-street access should be maintained and minor noise, dust and vibrations can be expected.

The public can contact the project team with any questions or concerns by calling Mike Becker at 208-769-2268 or emailing mbecker@cdaid.org.