Riverfront Park to host tree lighting celebration next Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual Spokane Tree Lighting Celebration will take place on Saturday, but this year’s celebration is expected to stand out from the rest.

Senske Services, which began decorating the 80-foot tree in October, will be providing special glasses so viewers can experience the lights in an entirely new way, the company said in a release.

Each year, the event is put on by the City of Spokane and Riverfront Park.

The Christmas tree will be covered in 2,500 LED, C-9 bulbs stretching over 3,125 feet in length. The giant red bow is 10 feet tall and there are six large light bursts that top the tree.

Santa Clause will also be in attendence, along with holiday carols and crafts for the little ones.

The celebration will be held on Saturday from 4-6 p.m.