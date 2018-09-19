Riverfront Park to host hiring event
SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you interested in working for Riverfront Park? Here's your chance to apply!
Riverfront Park will host a hiring event on September 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Looff Carrousel building.
Interviews will be conducted onsite.
Applications and job descriptions can be found here.
