Riverfront Park to host hiring event

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you interested in working for Riverfront Park? Here's your chance to apply!

Riverfront Park will host a hiring event on September 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Looff Carrousel building.

Are you interested in joining our talented team? Come to our hiring event on September 29 from 10am-1pm at the Looff Carrosuel building. Interviews will be conducted onsite. For application and job descriptions visit: https://t.co/7mhSinvZwA pic.twitter.com/upKtJtK6se — Riverfront Park (@SpoRiverfrontPk) September 19, 2018

Interviews will be conducted onsite.

Applications and job descriptions can be found here.