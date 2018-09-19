News

Riverfront Park to host hiring event

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 12:45 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 12:45 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Are you interested in working for Riverfront Park? Here's your chance to apply!

Riverfront Park will host a hiring event on September 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Looff Carrousel building. 

Interviews will be conducted onsite.

Applications and job descriptions can be found here

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS