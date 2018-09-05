Riverfront Park to host free barre class
SPOKANE, Wash. - Starting Thursday, the City of Spokane will host a free barre class on The Ribbon in Riverfront Park. The weekly event will be sponsored by Athleta and instructed by The Bar Method.
The hour long classes will start at 6 p.m. The City recommends coming early to reserve a spot, registering for Athleta swag and bringing a mat.
