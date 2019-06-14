Riverfront Park suspension bridge closed for repair, city searching for ways to pay for it

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's one of Spokane's top selfie spots, the north end of the suspension bridge leading to Riverfront Park, but since April of this year, its been closed.

The city noting that two large holes had worn through the cement surface of the bridge, making for unsafe conditions.

"The bridge deck is a corrugated metal liner that we pour concrete on top of, and over time that liner has deteriorated and needs to be replaced," said Nick Hamad, a landscape architect for the City of Spokane's Parks and Recreation department.

According to city documents, the full replacement of the bridge deck would take around $1.7 million. The cost though isn't covered by the Riverfront Park bond voters approved.

Instead, the city is using TIF money in addition to a Washington State Recreation and Conservation Grant, which once the city council approves them, leaves them $700,000 short.

Hamad says the department is actively looking for additional funding, and is optimistic about their ultimate success.

Regardless, he says if they don't get the money for a full replacement, the $1 million is sufficient for fixing the bridge in parts.

He says either way, the bridge should reopen by Spring of next year.

