Riverfront Park is hosting ice-skating lessons at the Numerica Skate Ribbon
SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park is offering ice skating lessons at the Numerica Skate Ribbon, which opened Saturday.
These introductory lessons will teach parkgoers the fundamentals of ice skating in a safe environment, and registration includes four 45-minute lessons per session. Skate rentals are included in the lesson, as well.
There are three sessions available, November-December, January and February, with time slots available for ages 4+, 4-5, and 6+.
Lessons are $50.
For more information, visit the City of Spokane website here.
