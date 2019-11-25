Riverfront Park is hosting ice-skating lessons at the Numerica Skate Ribbon

Matthew Fournier

SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park is offering ice skating lessons at the Numerica Skate Ribbon, which opened Saturday.

RELATED: Riverfront Park ice ribbon opens for the winter season

These introductory lessons will teach parkgoers the fundamentals of ice skating in a safe environment, and registration includes four 45-minute lessons per session. Skate rentals are included in the lesson, as well.

There are three sessions available, November-December, January and February, with time slots available for ages 4+, 4-5, and 6+.

Lessons are $50.

For more information, visit the City of Spokane website here.