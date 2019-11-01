Riverfront Park ice ribbon opening for winter season on November 23

Visit Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park's ice ribbon will open for the winter season on November 23.

The ice ribbon first opened in 2017 and has been a spot for children and adults alike to enjoy skating with a view of the park.

Once you are done enjoying the ice, cozy up with a cup of hot cocoa next to the fire pits. The Sky Ribbon Cafe has a variety of meals and hot drinks for purchase.

Tickets are now available for purchase online.

Daily ice admission ranges from $5.25 to $7.25. Unlimited ice passes are available. Learn more here.

