Riverfront Park ice ribbon opening for winter season on November 23
SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park's ice ribbon will open for the winter season on November 23.
The ice ribbon first opened in 2017 and has been a spot for children and adults alike to enjoy skating with a view of the park.
Once you are done enjoying the ice, cozy up with a cup of hot cocoa next to the fire pits. The Sky Ribbon Cafe has a variety of meals and hot drinks for purchase.
Tickets are now available for purchase online.
Daily ice admission ranges from $5.25 to $7.25. Unlimited ice passes are available. Learn more here.
