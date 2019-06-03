Riverfront Eats starts up for the summer

SPOKANE, Wash. - The warm weather is finally here which means it's time for another Riverfront Eats Food Truck Series.

Last year, the weekly event saw about 5,200 people visit over the 13 days that it was held.

Every Tuesday, food trucks from the area park on the Howard Street Bridge next to the Looff Carrousel.

This Tuesday, Mixed Plate, Tacos Camargo, Daily Bread, Crate, Skewers, and Kona Ice will be featured. There will also be live music by Wyatt Wood Music.

Riverfront Eats will happen every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the end of August. If weather permits, the event may run into September.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.