Riverbend Elementary School opens its doors

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It's been a big week for the Central Valley School District.

On Monday, the district reached a tentative salary agreement with its teachers. On Wednesday, the brand new Riverbend Elementary School opened its doors for the first day of school.

Riverbend Elementary - home of the Otters - was completed earliert his summer. The $19 million school has 26 classrooms and boasts an enrollment of over 300 students, with capacity to hold 500 students in the future.

Principal Jeff Dufresne watched the school being bulilt last year and says he's very impressed with the final project.

"It's incredible," he says. "Yeah, it turned out probably better than I expected. Just the construction team and the community support has been outstanding."

Parents were encouraged to walk their children all the way to their classrooms on the first day of school.