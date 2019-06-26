River Rock Taphouse joins the craft brewery scene in downtown Spokane

Centennial Real Estate Developments The Chronicle building has been a fixture in downtown Spokane since 1928.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The craft brewery scene is one of the many allures of downtown Spokane. Get ready to make way for one more addition!

River Rock Taphouse has moved into the historic Chronicle building at 926 W Sprague Avenue, in the old newspaper printing room.

The tap house will offer 32 craft beers, as well as wine, ciders, and kombucha – all locally sourced from breweries and wineries in our region. You can also take your drinks to-go in howlers and growlers. Not to mention a kitchen, open during all business hours, so you can feast on appetizers and entrees while sampling the finest brews in the Inland Northwest.

Owners Mike and Denise Magee look forward to hosting live performances and events, as well as booking their exclusive event room for any special occasions, from birthdays to book clubs.

The River Rock Taphouse is slated to open in late June, with a formal grand opening planned for mid-July. The hours of operation are Sunday–Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday–Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

