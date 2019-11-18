River City Brewing hosts SpokAnimal fundraiser event every month
SPOKANE, Wash. - River City Brewing and SpokAnimal are teaming up for a unique fundraiser to get dogs and cats adopted.
The event is called ‘Hops for Hounds & Pints for Paws,' and every second Friday of the month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., eventgoers will be able to meet with small, furry friends. There will also be raffle baskets with prizes for attendees.
It will be held at River City Brewing at 121 S. Cedar St., who will be donating a portion of the sales to SpokAnimal.
For more information, you can visit SpokAnimal's events page, where you can find the latest 'Hops for Hounds' event.
