Ritzville bridge struck for the third time since September

WSDOT This image was taken on May 21, which was the last time this same bridge was struck.

ADAMS CO., Wash. - On Tuesday, the Danekas Bridge overpass was struck once again, just east of Ritzville on westbound I-90. Damages are minor, and crews are on scene assessing repairs.

There was another strike of the Danekas Bridge overpass on WB I-90 just east of Ritzville. We are waiting for pictures. Damage seems to be minor at this time as crews are on scene. The bridge was last struck a little over a month ago on May 21. Picture is from the May 21 strike. pic.twitter.com/8qgH5c37mz — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 2, 2019

This same bridge has been struck two other times in just ten months.

Most recently, an oversize load hit the overpass on May 21, also on the westbound lanes. The northbound lanes on the bridge and westbound lanes on the freeway were closed while repairs were made. Contractor crews had to removed loose debris, bent the rebar back and secured strands on the girder.

Just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, a semi slammed into the Danekas overpass on I-90, just west of Ritzville. Although the overpass was damaged, I-90 is still fully open. Crews with the Department of Transportation are out assessing the damage Wednesday. One lane of the bridge is closed while crews assess its structural safety. Crews hope to know the extent of the damage by late Wednesday morning. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Before then, it was struck in early September under similar circumstances. In this instance, repairs were more extensive – crews reinstalled the railing, demolished and replaced the damaged sections, and repaved the bridge surface. Governor Jay Inslee had even proclaimed a state of emergency to facilitate repairs.

