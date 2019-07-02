Ritzville bridge struck for the third time since September
ADAMS CO., Wash. - On Tuesday, the Danekas Bridge overpass was struck once again, just east of Ritzville on westbound I-90. Damages are minor, and crews are on scene assessing repairs.
There was another strike of the Danekas Bridge overpass on WB I-90 just east of Ritzville. We are waiting for pictures. Damage seems to be minor at this time as crews are on scene. The bridge was last struck a little over a month ago on May 21. Picture is from the May 21 strike. pic.twitter.com/8qgH5c37mz— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 2, 2019
This same bridge has been struck two other times in just ten months.
Most recently, an oversize load hit the overpass on May 21, also on the westbound lanes. The northbound lanes on the bridge and westbound lanes on the freeway were closed while repairs were made. Contractor crews had to removed loose debris, bent the rebar back and secured strands on the girder.
Before then, it was struck in early September under similar circumstances. In this instance, repairs were more extensive – crews reinstalled the railing, demolished and replaced the damaged sections, and repaved the bridge surface. Governor Jay Inslee had even proclaimed a state of emergency to facilitate repairs.
