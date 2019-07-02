News

Ritzville bridge struck for the third time since September

ADAMS CO., Wash. - On Tuesday, the Danekas Bridge overpass was struck once again, just east of Ritzville on westbound I-90. Damages are minor, and crews are on scene assessing repairs.

 

 

This same bridge has been struck two other times in just ten months.

Most recently, an oversize load hit the overpass on May 21, also on the westbound lanes. The northbound lanes on the bridge and westbound lanes on the freeway were closed while repairs were made. Contractor crews had to removed loose debris, bent the rebar back and secured strands on the girder.

Before then, it was struck in early September under similar circumstances. In this instance, repairs were more extensive – crews reinstalled the railing, demolished and replaced the damaged sections, and repaved the bridge surface. Governor Jay Inslee had even proclaimed a state of emergency to facilitate repairs.

