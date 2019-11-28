Ring camera catches North Spokane package thief in action

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Ring camera catches package thief in action Ring camera catches package thief in action

SPOKANE, Wash. - After placing an online order, we all know how it feels to eagerly await the arrival of that package in the mail... especially during the holidays.

But for Eric Molina, $300 worth of presents was gone in the blink of an eye.

Molina went home to pick up his package less than an hour after it was delivered, just to see on his Ring security camera that it was stolen.

The pick-up truck pulled up just a minute after that UPS truck dropped off the package.

"You feel violated 100 percent, I mean there's something that I work hard for to provide for my kids and my family, and somebody just came and took it from me," Molina said.

This is a common trend around the holidays, so it's important to know how to keep your packages safe.

Consider calling a neighbor when it arrives and have them hold onto it until you're home.

You can also take advantage of Amazon's lockers located in and outside of stores around Spokane.

You just have to go into your Amazon app and request it to be shipped that way.

Once you do that, you'll get a special code and can pick it up at your convenience.