Ride the lift at Schweitzer for the views and for the cost (Hint: it's free)

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 11:06 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:31 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four free events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

  • Terrain's Bazaar
    • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Downtown Spokane
      • Main Street, between Post and Howard
    • Art market
    • Artists, makers, designers
    • Family-friendly activities
    • Live music, food trucks
  • Chairlift Rides
    • Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Schweitzer Mountain Resort
      • Schweitzer Village and top of the Great Escape
    • Local food vendors, retail stores, artists, musicians
    • Unlimited rides on the Great Escape Quad
  • Youth Hockey Strength & Conditioning Clinic
    • Saturday, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
    • PTA Performance, The Hangar
    • Ages: 8-15 
    • Enhance speed, strength, core stability
  • Play & Learn Storytime with Daniel Tiger
    • Saturday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
    • North Spokane Library
    • Read a story, take pictures with Daniel Tiger

