Ride the lift at Schweitzer for the views and for the cost (Hint: it's free)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four free events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:

Terrain's Bazaar Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Spokane Main Street, between Post and Howard Art market Artists, makers, designers Family-friendly activities Live music, food trucks

Chairlift Rides Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Schweitzer Mountain Resort Schweitzer Village and top of the Great Escape Local food vendors, retail stores, artists, musicians Unlimited rides on the Great Escape Quad

Youth Hockey Strength & Conditioning Clinic Saturday, 10 to 11:30 a.m. PTA Performance, The Hangar Ages: 8-15 Enhance speed, strength, core stability

Play & Learn Storytime with Daniel Tiger Saturday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. North Spokane Library Read a story, take pictures with Daniel Tiger



