Ride the lift at Schweitzer for the views and for the cost (Hint: it's free)
SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are four free events you can go to this weekend, free of charge:
- Terrain's Bazaar
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Downtown Spokane
- Main Street, between Post and Howard
- Art market
- Artists, makers, designers
- Family-friendly activities
- Live music, food trucks
- Chairlift Rides
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Schweitzer Mountain Resort
- Schweitzer Village and top of the Great Escape
- Local food vendors, retail stores, artists, musicians
- Unlimited rides on the Great Escape Quad
- Youth Hockey Strength & Conditioning Clinic
- Saturday, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
- PTA Performance, The Hangar
- Ages: 8-15
- Enhance speed, strength, core stability
- Play & Learn Storytime with Daniel Tiger
- Saturday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- North Spokane Library
- Read a story, take pictures with Daniel Tiger
