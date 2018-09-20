News

Reward offered in case of tagged mural

Sep 20, 2018

Sep 20, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever vandalized a north Spokane mural.

The North Monroe Business District’s community project was vandalized with graffiti last weekend within 24 hours after it was completed. 

The Spokane Police Department is seeking information related to the tagging of the mural, which is located on North Monroe St. just north of W. Cora Ave.

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward for anyone providing information leading to an arrest in these incidents. 

Officials say graffiti not only destroys property, but it can costs cities and residents valuable resources and clean-up costs each year. Graffiti also has a negative impact on neighborhoods and invites further vandalism and criminal activity.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to report it to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. 

Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash reward. 

