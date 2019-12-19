Reward offered for information on credit card theft, says Crime Stoppers

SPOKANE, Wash. - A reward is now being offered for anyone who can help Crime Stoppers identify two men suspected of using stolen credit cards.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit (SCIU) is still working to identify the two suspects. The credit cards were reportedly stolen from a locker at the Kalispel Tribal Country Club, then later used to purchase over $10,000 worth of merchandise from businesses in the area.

Crime Stoppers is now offering an undetermined reward for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest – they are urged to call their tip line and 1-800-222-TIPS or go to their tip line website.