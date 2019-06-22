Retired veteran walks away from PTSD

SPOKANE, Wash. - Rich Henning was once told he may never walk again after a 40-foot fall during military training, but that's still not the biggest obstacle he's had to overcome in life.

As a retired Army veteran, Henning has gone through years of distress, coping with post traumatic stress disorder. He spent 22 years in the service stationed out across the U.S. as well as in Germany for five years.

Now on Monday, he starts a 500-mile journey where he walks away from PTSD.

Henning will begin in Olympia on Monday before crossing the finish line in Coeur D'Alene a month later on July 26th.

Throughout his journey, Henning said he'll connect with other retired veterans, discussing the light at the end of the tunnel which seemed so dim to him just a year ago.

He says until recently he struggled to find a way to cope at work and with his family, but he wants others to know there are sources of help and hope within the people around you.

Henning also plans on tracking the journey on his Facebook page.

