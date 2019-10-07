News

Restaurant with options for every diet to open in River Park Square

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 10:24 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:40 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - “The point is to be yourself and order what makes you happy.” 

That is the motto of Cosmic Cowboy Grill, a Coeur d’Alene-based restaurant that just announced its expansion to River Park Square. 

The restaurant offers a variety of menu items, including several vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. The menu flaunts several salads, burgers and an expansive list of side dishes for fairly low prices.  

Customers will have the option to dine-in, take away and can even place their order online. The restaurant will have about 100 seats and offer a full-service bar. 

Cosmic Cowboy Grill replaces Tortilla Union, which unexpectedly closed its door in August. The new restaurant is slated to open in January 2020. 

