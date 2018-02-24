Restaurant week opens with a bang, chefs prepping for busy night two

SPOKANE, Wash. - The sixth year of the Inlander's Restaurant Week opened with a bang on Thursday night, with even bigger crowds on Friday night.

"We are in for a doozy tonight," said Downriver Grill co-owner Juli Norris, "we are so excited that so many people have already called to make reservations."

At Downriver Grill, chefs have been prepping for main dishes like grilled stealhead and chicken breast piccata, but it's the third course that really screams delicious.

"We are doing a our pot de creme, you could describe it like the inside of a truffle," said Norris.

They are also featuring a creme brulee and a new special sticky toffee pudding.

"We've got some bourbon caramel on top with Mascarpone ice cream," she said.

She says Downriver Grill is also one of 17 restaurants participating in a Restaurant Week's new initiative called 'Everybody Eats'. They are offering their guests the option to add a donation to their final bill, which will ultimately be donated to Second Harvest.

Second Harvest notes that for each dollar donated they are able to feed 5 individuals in need.

Another way you can give back if you are participating in Restaurant Week is by taking a picture of one of your dishes, like your start course or dessert, and then posting a picture of it on either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and adding a review and adding the hashtag IRWRaveReviews.

For every picture posted, Sysco will donate 5 meals to Second Harvest.

