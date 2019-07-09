'This is a good neighborhood': Wandermere neighbors shocked by deadly shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. - Lonni Locatelli was watching television when he heard what he thought were firecrackers going off near his house.

"Then we noticed that behind the fence on the other side, they were blocking traffic off and putting in all those yellow lines," Locatelli said.

He later learned authorities were investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in the Wandermere neighborhood. Someone shot a woman while she was driving near Glencrest and Wandermere Sunday around 4:30 p.m. There were two adults riding with her at the time who were not injured.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said it took deputies just a few minutes to arrive on scene. But in that time, the suspected shooter had already disappeared in what witnesses said was a red/maroon Ford Expedition.

"They were all over the place out there, both the upper and lower, all over the road. They had everything blocked off," Locatelli said.

Witnesses told authorities the suspect was in a red truck or SUV. That person has not been arrested or identified by the SCSO. There appears to be a bullet hole in the fence surrounding a nearby apartment complex.

"It's just crazy. This is a really good neighborhood," Locatelli said.

Locatelli moved to the area about two years ago and said, despite the shooting, he still feels safe in his home.

"I think this is an isolated incident and it's unfortunate. But, it's just the people who live here, we have a good neighborhood watch and we haven't had any problems," Locatelli said.

The name of the woman killed will be released later by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that could help investigators should call Det. Keyser at 509-477-6611.

